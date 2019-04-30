Man, armed with knife in Co Armagh pub, arrested

A man, armed with a knife in a Co Armagh pub, has been arrested by the PSNI.

The incident happened in a Lurgan town centre pub sometime over the weekend.

It is the latest in a series of knife incidents across the Lurgan and Craigavon area with two people being severely injured after separate attacks.

Another knife was found beside a school in Craigavon last Friday.

Last night the PSNI said: “Another weekend, another knife taken off the streets of Lurgan after reports of a male armed with one in a town centre pub.

“He was arrested a short distance away and taken into custody.

“He’s since been given an adult caution at the direction of the PPS.

“Knives and drink do not mix. If found in possession of one, you can expect your next stop to be a custody suite.

“Knives kill, and arming yourself with one is never acceptable.”