Man arrested after drugs worth £17.5k seized

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after drugs worth around £17.5k were seized in Co Armagh.

Police said the drugs, including a quantity of herbal cannabis and cannabis resin, with an estimated street value of around £17,500, were seized in the River Glade Manor area of Lurgan last Monday (16 September).

Sergeant Kearney said: “Following a search of a property in the area last week, a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

“The man has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

“I would urge anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal drugs to get in touch with police on 101.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”