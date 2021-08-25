Emergency services, including the NI Ambulance Service and the NI Fire and Rescue Service as well as the police attended the incident last night on the Drumgor Road.

One woman called Jacky, who was driving by, spotted the vehicle which had crashed into a tree.

She described it as the ‘worst car crash’ she had seen.

Scene of a one vehicle Road Traffic Collision at Drumgor Road, Craigavon on Tuesday night August 24.

“Thank God the driver is still alive,” she said, adding that she couldn’t tell what kind of car it was as it was so badly damaged.

“It went straight through a stone bus stop like it was made of sticks,” said Jacky, praising the emergency services for attending the scene so quickly.

“I was driving towards the car on the opposite side of the road, having just picked my son up from work and we were on our way home.

“Two fire appliances got there about two minutes after the ambulance and the police right after them.

“That car would never have been seen if we hadn’t have seen him crash. The car was on the edge of the ditch right under that big tree.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 35 year old man was arrested following a report of a one vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at the Drumgor Road area of Craigavon on Tuesday 24th August.

“At around 11:10pm, it was reported that a grey Chrysler Voyager was involved in the incident.

“One man was arrested and subsequently released on police bail following the incident.”

-

-

Portadown community ‘shocked and saddened’ at sudden death of popular man Lee Trimble (37) Read full story here

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.