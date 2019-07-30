Man arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a child

A 21 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including sexual activity with a child.

The man was arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch on Tuesday morning.

The man is suspected of offences relating to possessing, making and distributing indecent images, sexual communication with a child, intimidation to commit an act and sexual activity with a child.

The 21 year-old has been taken to Lurgan Custody Suite where he is currently being questioned by Child Abuse Investigation Unit detectives.