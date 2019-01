Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on Avenue Road, Lurgan.

The victim - a 37-year-old male - was assaulted with a wheel brace close to a Chinese Restaurant at approximately 10.15pm on Thursday, January 3.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this assault to contact police in Lurgan on 101 quoting serial 1283 of 03/01/19,” said a spokesperson.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.