Man banned from driving for a year

A 50-year-old man was banned from driving for 12 months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not having insurance on December 14 last year.

Seamus Martin Francis McKeown, Westacres, Craigavon, was also fined £350.

For not having a licence he was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy while he was fined £75 for not having a vehicle test certificate.

The offences were detected at the Legahory Centre in Craigavon.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, ordered forfeiture of the car he was driving.

Defence solicitor Siun Downey said her client did not have the car any more.