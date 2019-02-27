Man charged after Remembrance Day crosses damaged at Lurgan church

A 54-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage after Remembrance Day crosses were damaged at a Lurgan church.

It follows an attack on a church at Lurgan’s High Street on Wednesday December 12, last year.

Police launced an investigation after reports that a brick had been thrown at the front door of the church, breaking a glass pane and that damage had been caused to wooden Remembrance Day crosses.

The incident is thought to have happened sometime between midday on Tuesday December 11 and 1pm on Wednesday afternoon December 12.

The PSNI said a man was arrested in Banbridge on Tuesday and was charged with criminal damage.

He is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court today Wednesday 20 March.