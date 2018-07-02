Man ‘dragged from car and beaten by gang of eight’ in ‘sectarian’ attack

A man was dragged from his car and beaten in broad daylight in what has been labelled a ‘sectarian’ attack.

The man was sitting in his car in Portadown’s Bridge St with a two month old baby in the back seat and a woman passenger when a gang of men smashed the window of the vehicle.

It is understood he was dragged from his car by the mob of up to eight men and beaten in front of a queue of vehicles stopped at traffic lights.

The incident happened at around 3pm on Sunday in what is being described as a sectarian attack.

Sinn Féin Deputy Mayor Paul Duffy condemned the assault in the Edenderry area.

The incident happened almost a week after a bonfire was set alight at Edenderry.

Cllr Duffy said: “I am appalled to learn of this sectarian assault which included damage to a car in the Bridge Street area of Edenderry. I want to first of all extend my sympathies to the victim.

“The perpetrators have been captured on CCTV and the PSNI have informed us that they are following this up.

“Those responsible should face the full force of the law.

“The resounding message must be that there is absolutely no place for sectarianism in our society. I urge the local community to rally behind this message.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie, who said the man was dragged from his car and beaten by a gang of up to eight men, added: “People are very angry because of what people did to the bonfire in Edenderry but to take it out on this individual was totally unnecessary.

“There was a two month old baby in the back of this vehicle and a woman as well.

“I am appealing for calm on all sides. People can’t take the law into their own hands. I have no doubt there will be arrests for assaulting this man soon.

“I call on people to step back from this. It is in some people’s interests to see the 12th become violent. We should not allow this.

“Last year was the best 12th ever. Let’s make it even better and peaceful this year.”