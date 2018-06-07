Man in court charged with rape in Portadown

A man charged with raping a 16-year-old girl in Portadown has been remanded in custody.

The PSNI said the incident happened on Monday.

A police spokesperson said local officers, alongside detectives from the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, quickly identified and arrest a male suspect.

The man was interviewed, charged overnight on Monday with rape and appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

Detectives opposed bail and he was remanded in custody.

A post on PSNI Craigavon Facebook page stated: “This does not make it right for the victim, however hopefully it allows space and assurance for the healing process to begin. We will continue to support her and her family throughout this traumatic time.

“If you are the victim of sexual crime, don’t hesitate. Call us immediately and our specialist officers will do their best for you.”