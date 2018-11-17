Man in his 80s left shaken by burglary ordeal

A man in his 80s has been left shaken after a burglary at residential premises in the Millvale Park area of Bessbrook last night (Friday 16 November).

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “At around 7.50pm, it was reported that two males forced entry to the property and confronted the occupant, a man in his 80s.

“They left the premises a short time later empty-handed. The man was not physically injured, but he was left badly shaken.

“Both males are described as approximately 5’ 8” in height. One was wearing a light-coloured hooded top, tracksuit bottoms and white trainers and the other had on a black beanie-style hat, a short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and white trainers.

“They made off in a dark hatchback-type vehicle, similarly sized to an Audi A3 or Volkswagen Golf.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1203 of 16/11/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.