Man is caught  with illegal fish

Liviu Vale (50) of Jervis Street, Portadown, pleaded guilty to two breaches of the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966 and was given a 12 month conditional discharge at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Thursday.

On the 30 March 2019, Fisheries Protection Officers from DAERA Inland Fisheries were on routine patrol on the River Bann at Portadown when they detected Liviu Vale, who had in his possession 10 coarse fish, which exceeded the daily bag limit of four. Liviu Vale also had one brown trout of unlawful capture as he did not have the appropriate game license required. All illegally caught fish were seized on detection. DAERA said the outcome in this case demonstrates the commitment of Inland Fisheries enforcement staff in pursuing those who have a detrimental effect on fish stocks.