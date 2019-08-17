Man thought he was covered to drive car

A 19-year-old man who thought he was covered to drive his partner’s car was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving uninsured on April 20 this year.

Jonathan Paul Craig, Rawdon Place, Moira, was also given six points for the offence.

For taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner he was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

Defence barrister David McKeown said his client had insurance on another vehicle and he thought this covered him.

He added that this was Craig’s partner’s car and she had given him permission on the caveat that he was insured but he wasn’t.