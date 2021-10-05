It is understood the charges are linked to an incident in Enniskeen on December 1, 2020.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating an incident in Craigavon have charged a man, aged in his 20s, with a number of offences including causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

“He is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on 27 October.

The scene in Enniskeen, Craigavon as police deal with reports of a suspected pipe bomb exploding.

“As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

