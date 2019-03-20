Man who put drugs in his mouth was living under a bridge

A 36-year-old man was fined £350 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for possession of amphetamine.

Jurijus Bondarenko, Ballybay Avenue, Portadown, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for unlawful possession of a class B drug on November 26, 2017.

For failing to answer his police bail he was fined £100.

The court heard that police saw him in West Street in Portadown and he pulled items from his pocket and threw them to the ground.

He then put a bag containing white powder in his mouth before spitting it out. He said it was meth and analysis showed it was amphetamine.

Bondarenko claimed he had found it before the police had stopped him.

He was released on bail to re-attend for interview but did not turn up.

The defendant appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

His barrister said a three month prison sentence had been confirmed last week at the county court.

He added that the defendant had suffered deterioration in his mental health and was living under a bridge at the time.

The lawyer said that Bondarenko simply forgot to go back to the police.

He added that he had turned his life around and got into full time employment as well as being in a stable relationship for the last six months. This was his first drugs offence.

Imposing the fines District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, ordered a forthwith warrant.