Members of public foil armed robbery at off-licence

Brave members of the public helped foil an armed robbery in Portadown, it has been revealed.

Police have just released details of the incident and appealed for witnesses.

The robber made off with £400 but was left empty handed after a member of the public managed to retrieve the money.

At around 9.45pm on Friday, September 6, a male armed with a screwdriver entered Jameson’s Off Licence in Thomas Street Portadown and stole around £400.

The robber was wearing a blue hooded top, grey bottoms and with the bottom half of his face covered. The male made off up Thomas Street and into Portmore Street where a member of public managed to retrieve the money.

Police believe there was a number of persons who helped stop the suspect and are appealing for anyone with further information to get in touch by calling 101 and asking for Lurgan CID quoting reference 2226 6/9/19.