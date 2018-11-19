Missed insurance payment

A 45-year-old man was fined £300 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without insurance on February 1 this year.

Michael Robinson, Lismore Manor, Craigavon, was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy. For failing to produce his driving licence he was fined £100.

The court heard he was driving on the Drumgor Road in Craigavon and checks showed there was no insurance. Robinson claimed he was insured but the policy had been cancelled because of a non payment.

He was asked to surrender his licence within seven days.

A defence solicitor said there had been a policy in place but his client had been in and out of hospital and a payment was missed.