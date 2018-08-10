Missed payment meant woman was driving while uninsured

A missed payment meant that a 32-year-old woman was driving uninsured when she was stopped by police on the Brownstown Road in Portadown on May 11 this year.

Joana Lopes, Church Street, Portadown, was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not having insurance.

She was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

She admitted she did not have insurance and that she had missed a payment.

The defendant added that she had been struggling for money.

Lopes pleaded guilty herself in court and said she didn’t know the insurance had been cancelled until she was told by the police officer.

She added that it would never happen again.