A 13 year-old boy who was reported as missing has been found safe and well, the P.S.N.I. has confirmed.

Stefan King went missing from the Craigavon area at around 1:00pm this afternoon.

The P.S.N.I. issued a missing person appeal on Monday afternoon.

"Thanks for all your shares folks, that's the young lad home safe and well," wrote the P.S.N.I. on social media.