Police have issued an appeal to help find the missing 14-year-old who was last seen at her school yesterday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Lana Nuttell is a missing person from E District.

“Lana is 14 years old and was last seen at school yesterday at Craigavon Senior High, Craigavon.

Lana Nuttell is a missing person from E District. Lana is 14 years old was last seen at school yesterday at Craigavon Senior High, Craigavon. She is thought to have connections to the Dungannon, Portadown, Brookeborough, Fermanagh areas.

“She was due to be collected at 3.30pm but did not turn up for her lift.

“Lana was last seen wearing a Craigavon senior high uniform and is thought to have connections to the Dungannon, Portadown Brookeborough, Fermanagh areas.”

-

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.