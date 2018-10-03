Mum’s fury at finding drugs bag close to school

A Co Armagh has voiced fury after she found a bag full of drugs while taking her little daughter to playgroup.

Jean Byrne said she was ‘absolutely disgusted’ to find the the drugs laying on the ground in the middle of a path between Legahorry shops and St Anthony’s Primary School in Craigavon.

“Any child could of got hold of this and could have thought it was sweets and ate it.

She said drug dealers made her feel sick.

“There were a load of spoons and needles found in the same place last week,” she said.