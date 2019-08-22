Narrowly missed police car

When he needed cigarettes a 41-year-old man decided to drive even though he had been drinking.

Paul McCartney, Dill Avenue, Lurgan, was fined £250 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for an excess alcohol offence.

He was also banned from driving for 12 months.

The court heard that at 4.50am on June 11 this year he was seen going over the white line on a corner at New Line, Lurgan, narrowly missing a police car.

Officers noticed a smell of alcohol on his breath and he failed a preliminary breath test. An evidential sample gave a reading of 52.

Mr Richard Monteith, representing the defendant, said there were no recent relevant driving matters of his client’s record.

He explained it was the classic case where McCartney had gone out to get cigarettes.