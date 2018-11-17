Neglected dog while he went out drinking

A 37-year-old man who neglected a dog while he went off drinking was banned from keeping animals last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

But the length of the ban will not be determined until he is finally sentenced next month.

Eamon Keegan, whose address was given as Charles Street, Portadown, admitted that between October 1 last year and April 22 this year he caused unnecessary suffering to a dog.

The court heard that on April 21 police went to the home of the defendant and found a black Staffy type dog which appeared to be malnourished and had an injury to its left eye.

There was no water and food and it was chained up.

There was an infection to its left eye and a vet examined it saying that the laceration had been there for a considerable amount of time.

Mr John McAtamney, representing the defendant, said his client had alcohol dependency.

He added that Keegan had been ‘off drinking and simply forgot about it’ and he simply hadn’t the wherewithal to take the dog to the vet.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said he didn’t need to take him to the vet to feed him.

Mr McAtamney said his client had a lot of alcohol taken.

Judge Kelly imposed an interim order banning Keegan from keeping animals.

She adjourned the case until December 12 to obtain a pre-sentence report.