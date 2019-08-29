NI Ambulance Service say PSNI called second crew after stabbing

NI Ambulance said police asked for a second ambulance after stabbing incident in a Co Armagh town last night.

Two men were seriously injured during the altercation in the Glenmahon Avenue area of Portadown.

Glenmahon Avenue Portadown Photo by Google

Eyewitnesses said the men were seen laying on the road as the PSNI sealed off the area.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 6.50pm on Wednesday 28 August 2019 following reports of an assault.

A spokesperson said: “NIAS despatched one Emergency crew to the scene.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was transferred to the Craigavon Area Hospital.

“NIAS then received a further call from the PSNI requesting for another Emergency crew to be sent to the scene following an alleged stabbing.

“NIAS despatched one more Emergency crew to the scene.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was transferred to the Craigavon Area Hospital.”

Two men were taken to hospital and four people, including one woman, were arrested.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of an altercation involving a number of people in the Glenmahon Avenue area of Portadown around 6.50pm last night, Wednesday 28 August.

“Police attended and observed two injured males.

“One of the males had sustained an injury to his head and the second males had sustained lacerations to his neck and head.

“Both were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries that are not considered to be life threatening.

“The two males, along with another male and female were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault, and later released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“The police investigation into the incident is continuing.”

MLA Jonathan Buckley said: “Local residents were very alarmed that something like this happened on their street.

“This is a very serious incident and should be taken very seriously.”

He called on anyone with information to contact the PSNI.