NI girl (16) missing - family 'extremely concerned'

The family of a young a Lisburn girl who has not been seen since Thursday afternoon are "extremely concerned for her well being", said the PSNI.

Kloe Aiken-Smyth, (16), has not been seen since 3:30pm on Thursday.

Kloe Aiken-Smyth.

"Kloe's family are extremely concerned for her well being," wrote the PSNI on social media.

"She was last seen wearing skinny ripped jeans, a navy sports jacket with stripes on the arms and a cream coloured hoody underneath with a Fila scarf.



"If you have any information please call 101 quoting reference cc2018110101424.

"Be assured that Kloe is in no trouble and we simply want to see her reunited with her family," added police.