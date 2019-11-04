NI man has unknown 'liquid' thrown in his face by two men on bikes
The PSNI is appealing directly to the public after two men on bikes threw an unknown "liquid" in a man's face over the weekend.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 10:50 am
Updated
Monday, 4th November 2019, 12:24 pm
The incident occurred in Prospect Way in Lurgan at 6:45pm on Saturday.
Two young males on bikes approached the man and threw what the PSNI described as a "liquid" in his face.
"If you have any information please get in touch quoting reference 1665 - 02/11/19," said the PSNI.
There are no further details at this time.