NI man has unknown 'liquid' thrown in his face by two men on bikes

The PSNI is appealing directly to the public after two men on bikes threw an unknown "liquid" in a man's face over the weekend.

By Andrew Quinn
Monday, 4th November 2019, 10:50 am
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 12:24 pm
The incident occurred on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred in Prospect Way in Lurgan at 6:45pm on Saturday.

Two young males on bikes approached the man and threw what the PSNI described as a "liquid" in his face.

"If you have any information please get in touch quoting reference 1665 - 02/11/19," said the PSNI.

There are no further details at this time.