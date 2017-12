Nine full kegs of beer have been stolen from a Co Armagh pub.

Police say the kegs were stolen from The Olde Dyke Inn, Poyntzpass sometime between 2.30pm on Monday 27th November and 9pm on Tuesday 28th November.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A suitably sized vehicle would have been required to remove the kegs.

“If you saw any activity around the Inn during this time please call 101 quoting reference 1361 of the 28/11/17.”