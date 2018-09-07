No insurance for car he was living in

At a time when he was homeless and living in his car a 34-year-old man did not have insurance for the vehicle, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

James Tomlinson, Ballybay Park, Portadown, was fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points for driving uninsured on August 6, 2015.

He was also fined £75 for not having a vehicle test certificate.

The court heard that he was stopped at 9.45am on the Mahon Road in Portadown and checks showed there was no insurance or test certificate. Mr John McAtamney, representing the defendant, said this happened at a time when his client was homeless and all his possessions were in the car.

He explained that Tomlinson had been working but had a nervous breakdown and left the family home.