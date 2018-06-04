Occasionally dabbled with cannabis use

A 25-year-old man was fined £200 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a drugs offence.

Lee Parr, Jervis Street, Portadown, admitted unlawful possession of cannabis resin on April 4 this year.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that police stopped a vehicle in Portadown and a wrap of cannabis resin worth £25 was found.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said his client had co-operated with police when he was stopped. He added that Parr did dabble occasionally with cannabis.