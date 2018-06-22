Officers questioned after baton incident

Two police officers have been questioned under caution after a Lurgan man was injured in an incident earlier this month.

Aaron Beeton (28), described as a ‘peacemaker’, suffered head injuries after he was allegedly struck on the head by a police baton.

Police had been called to a disturbance outside a bar in William St on June 4.

The NI Police Ombudsman’s Office said: “We are conducting witness enquiries and have engaged with the injured party.

“Two police officers have been interviewed under caution.

“Anyone with information that may assist in the Police Ombudsman’s investigation is asked to contact the office on 028 90828777.”

The PSNI said: “Two officers have been repositioned pending the outcome of the PONI investigation.”