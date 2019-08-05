‘One beer’ put man over the limit

The driver of a car being driven at speed in Lurgan was found to be over the drink drive limit when stopped by police.

Anatoliy Vlah, Glenwood Park, Lurgan, was fined £250 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving with excess alcohol in his breath. He was also banned for 12 months.

The court heard that on July 1 this year at 10.50pm police on the Portadown Road in Lurgan noticed a car being driven at speed as it turned right into Sloan Street.

The defendant said he had consumed one beer and failed a preliminary breath test. An evidential test gave a reading of 54.

A solicitor representing the defendant said his client was going to be hit hard in the pocket because he worked in a rural area and would have to get a bus.