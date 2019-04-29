Outrage as children as young as five find knife close to primary school

Children, one as young as five, found a knife close to a Co Armagh primary school.

The children had been playing in an area between Tullygally Primary School and the Tullygally shops when they came across the blade.

Knife found by children near Craigavon school

A spokesperson for Meadowbrook Community Association said the knife was ‘pulled’ out of a branch on the tree by the children on Friday.

The incident follows a number of stabbings in the nearby Shankill estate in Lurgan.

The spokesperson for the community group said the parent of these children sent them a photo of the blade.

“She was very upset and angry that this was left to be found by her children.

“The knife was handed to police as the children were smart enough to hand it to their parents.

“We dread to think what could’ve happened if it hadn’t been found or even if the children had fallen on it.

“With so much stabbing incidents lately this is a very worrying development especially with young people hanging around the area drinking etc.”

She urged parents to warn their children about the dangers of knives.

“We’d like to thank the parent for sharing this information with ourselves and the community.

“It was very distressing for this mother, that her children, one as young as five years old, found this knife.”