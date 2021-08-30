Bricks were thrown through a window at the property on two separate occasions this month.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following two reports of Criminal Damage to a property on Kyle Avenue, Lurgan.

“On 17th August 2021 at approximately 23:00hours a brick was thrown through the living room window of the address.

Kyle Avenue, Lurgan. Photo courtesy of Google.

“Further to this on 19th August 2021 at the same time, bricks were once again thrown at the windows of this property.

“Thankfully nobody was injured.

“Four males all wearing dark clothing were seen running away from the property.

“As a result of this the homeowners have been left very shaken.

“If you have any information which would help with our enquiries please contact Police on 101 and quote serial number 1983 19/08/21 or you can use the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”

