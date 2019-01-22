P.S.N.I. issue 'urgent high risk missing person' appeal after man walks out of N.I. hospital

The P.S.N.I. has issued what they describe as an "urgent high risk missing person" appear after a man in his late seventies left a Northern Ireland hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
James Fleming, known locally as 'Alec', has not been seen since he left Craigavon Area Hospital earlier this afternoon.
"We have significant concerns for his well-being and safety," said the P.S.N.I.
"Please share this photo: shops and garages in the area please make your staff aware, taxi/bus companies please circulate to all your drivers, and if you see him phone 101 immediately. The incident number is 728 of today," they added.