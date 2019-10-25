Paedophile jailed for six years for sexually abusing sister and granddaughter

The PSNI has commended the bravery of the granddaughter and sister of a 65-year-old Co Armagh man who was for six years for sexually abusing them.

The man, who pleaded guilty to the sexual abuse of his sister 40 years ago, denied the abuse of his granddaughter three years ago but was convicted by a jury at Craigavon Crown Court of the latter crime.

The PSNI has issued a statement welcoming the decision after he was sentenced today at Craigavon Crown Court.

Half his six years imprisonment is to be serve in custody and half on licence. The Portadown man will also be on the sex offenders register for life.



Detective Inspector Judith Hamill said: “I welcome this sentence and I would like to commend both victims for their bravery in coming forward and seeking justice. Seeing your case through the criminal justice system is a huge undertaking and they have both displayed immense courage and fortitude throughout.



“This man abused his position both as a brother and a grandfather.



“Some 40 years ago when he was in his early 20’s he abused his younger sister over a number of years when she was aged between 13 – 15 years.



“In August 2016 he then went on to abuse his granddaughter during what should have been an enjoyable a family holiday.”



“I have nothing but admiration for both women, who took the brave step of coming to the police and then without wavering they saw this case through to the end. They have shown other people who have been abused that there is a reason to speak out.



“Our officers in PSNI Public Protection Branch are committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences against children and young people. Regardless of when an offence took place, we will seek to place offenders before the courts so they can be made amenable for their crimes. We have specially trained officers who will treat you with sensitivity and respect. I would continue to encourage anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse to contact police on 101.”