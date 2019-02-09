Partner and child were ‘making too much noise’

An arrest warrant was issued last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a 25-year-old man who assaulted his partner because she and her child were making too much noise and he couldn’t sleep.

Sebastian Slowinski, Beech Grove, Portadown, was charged with common assault on a female on May 29 last year and criminal damage to a door.

He did not appear at court and the case went ahead in his absence. A prosecutor said that police were called to a domestic disturbance at Garvaghy Park where the injured party said she had been assaulted by her partner.

There was a mark on her right arm and a bedroom door had been damaged.

Slowinski said he had been annoyed because the victim and her child had been making noise and he couldn’t sleep. Mrs Bernie Kelly, said: “My heart bleeds.”

She issued an arrest warrant to have the defendant brought to court for sentencing.