Pensioner distraught after vandals destroy headstones in historic cemetery

A pensioner was distraught after visiting her parents’ plot in an historic Co Armagh graveyard to find the headstone broken and vandalised.

Shankill Graveyard in Lurgan has suffered years of constant vandalism and anti-social behaviour, however the destruction has intensified.

Graves vandalised in Shankill Graveyard

Police are probing the latest spate of vandalism and are appealing for information after receiving a report of criminal damage at the Shankill Graveyard in Lurgan.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said: “It was reported a number of gravestones were damaged, however, it’s not known exactly when the damage was caused.

“Criminal damage is never acceptable, however, this is particularly upsetting for those who spend time tending graves of their loved ones only to find them vandalised..

“If anyone in the area is concerned about antisocial behaviour or any sort of criminal activity, please contact us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 512 of 14/12/18.”

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

