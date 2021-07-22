Petrol bomb thrown at house in Craigavon

The incident happened at Moyraverty Court at around 6.15am yesterday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following the report of an attempted arson at a property in Craigavon on 21 July.

“At approximately 6.15am, police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a house in the Moyraverty Court area of the town.

Police are appealing for information.

“Thankfully, it did not ignite and no damage was caused.

“Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious or who may have seen two males wearing dark clothing and riding bicycles in the area around this time, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 280 of 21/07/21.

“Alternatively information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

