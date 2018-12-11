Police angered as thieves target elderly woman in supermarket

An elderly woman has been robbed of a substantial sum of money by two female thieves in the middle of a Co Armagh supermarket.

The PSNI has branded the crime horrendous and is appealing for the public’s help in finding the culprits.

The woman, aged in her 70s, had been shopping in Lidl in Lurgan’s Kitchen Hill.

Two women targeted the vulnerable woman - with one woman knocking into her at the meat aisle and the other stealing her purse.

The PSNI and the community have voice outrage that this elderly woman has been targeted just before Christmas.

In a statement the police said: “All too often we have to ask you for help when dealing with some truly horrendous crimes, targeting some of the most vulnerable members of our society.

“On Friday in Lidl, Kitchen Hill, Lurgan, an elderly female, a lady in her seventies, was the victim of a theft.

“Two female suspects approached the lady in the meat aisle before knocking into her.

“At this point one of the female suspects has reached into our victim’s bag and removed her purse before both made off.

“The incident happened at around noon.

“Obviously most of you will be as shocked and angered by this as I am, which is why we are asking for help in identifying these suspects.

“Both women are described as having swarthy skin, both wearing black winter coats and black beanie hats.

“One suspect had black bottoms and one had green leggings. One female is described as tall and slim, while the other is short and stout.

“Police are obviously conducting our own detailed investigation which includes viewing CCTV from the store, however, any information you can provide to assist would make us very grateful.

“A lady in her seventies a few weeks before Christmas, losing a substantial sum of money, clearly targeted as the suspects saw her as vulnerable.

“We want to catch them, help us if you can. For anyone that can’t help please bear in mind your surroundings and stay vigilant. Police reference 478 07/12/2018.”