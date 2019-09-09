Police appeal after burglary incident Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Police are investigating a burglary that occurred in the Galbraith Gardens area of Waringstown on Friday evening between 5pm and 9.15pm. They asked: “Were you in the area at this time? Did you notice anything suspicious? Police “Please let us know on 101 quoting reference 2163 of 6/9/19.” Cars damaged during vandalism incident in estate