Police appeal after ‘hit and run’

Police are investigating a damage only hit and run collision in the Meadow Lane area of Portadown.

They have also appealed for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Peter's Pan's at Meadow Lane. Picture by Google.

A police spokesperson said, “On Wednesday, 21st August, between 10.30am and 12.15pm were you in the area of Peter Pan’s, Portadown?

“Police are investigating damage caused to a silver coloured Citroen Picasso. Police believe the damage was caused to this vehicle after being struck by another vehicle whilst it was parked in the car park at Peter Pans, Portadown.”

They added: “Considerable damage was caused to the Citroen Picasso and damage may have been caused to this other vehicle, however, this vehicle failed to stop and drove off.

“If you witnessed this happening and/or have dashcam footage please contact police at Lurgan PSNI Station quoting reference number 1140 dated 21/08/2019.”