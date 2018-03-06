Police appeal after hit and run on the M1

Police are eager to speak to the driver of a lorry after a hit-and-run incident on the M1

It follows a two vehicle road traffic collision on the M1 country bound outside Lurgan on Monday, 05 March.

Constable Rennie said “Shortly after 9:20 am a lorry collided with a van about one mile prior to Lurgan causing damage to it.

“No injuries were sustained as a result of this but the lorry failed to stop and we would be keen to speak with the driver of it or to anyone with information about the incident.

“Please call 101 quoting reference 238 of 05/03/18.”