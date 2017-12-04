Police appeal after spate of burglaries in Co Armagh

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a number of burglaries of homes in the Gilford Road/Plantation Road area between Lurgan and Gilford.

It was reported that sometime between 2pm and 8pm on December 2 entry was gained to the premises and items of sentimental value and cash were stolen.

Detective Constable Clements said: “I am appealing for anyone with information or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to contact us. I would also appeal to anyone who is offered antique jewellery or figurines in suspicious circumstances to contact Detectives at Lurgan on 101 quoting 1243 02/12/2017.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

“I would ask anyone who may have Dashcam footage of the Plantation Road/Gilford Road between 7pm and 8pm on the December 2 or any person who may have witnessed an obstruction in the road causing them to slow along this same road to also contact us as they may have information which could assist with police enquiries.”

Detective Constable Clements continued: “Consideration should be given to installing a home security system or where one is already fitted ensuring it is primed at night time or when you are away from home. Security lighting around the perimeter of your property can also act as a deterrent.

“It is also wise to keep valuables out of sight. A safe is a wise investment for securing precious items such as jewellery, credit cards or financial documents. Don’t leave keys in plain view or in a door lock.

“It is also imperative that people remember to close and lock windows and doors at night or when the house is unoccupied. If your doors aren’t secure, neither is your home so do not make it an easy target for criminals - close it, lock it and check it.

“If you need any further advice please contact your local Crime Prevention Officer.”