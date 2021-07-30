Police conduct speed checks
Portadown Neighbourhood Policing Team issued two speeding tickets in the space of 15 minutes during a national speed enforcement campaign.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 11:48 am
One motorist is also being charged with driving without valid a driving licence.
They asked all drivers to be mindful of their speed.
