Police conduct speed checks

Portadown Neighbourhood Policing Team issued two speeding tickets in the space of 15 minutes during a national speed enforcement campaign.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 30th July 2021, 11:48 am

One motorist is also being charged with driving without valid a driving licence.

They asked all drivers to be mindful of their speed.

