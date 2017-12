Police have issued an alert regarding a possible rogue trader spotted today in Co Armagh.

PSNI Craigavon urged the public to watch out for a white Toyota van with the partial reg: 11-D-90xx.

It was last seen leaving Willowfield, Tandragee, turning left towards the town.

The PSNI said: “Any sightings call 101 immediately, incident number 656 of today.”