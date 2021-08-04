Police issue appeal after premises is burgled

It is believed the occurred sometime within the last five days.

If you were in the area of the old Glenview Nursing Home, Bleary Road, Bleary and observed something out of the ordinary please contact police quoting reference number CC2021080301197.

Editor’s message:

Police have now released man they were questioning.

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.