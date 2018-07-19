Police noticed smell of cannabis at house

When police called at an address about another matter they noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the property.

Piotr Zywiol (47), Rectory Park, Lurgan, was fined £350 last Wednesday at Craigavon Court for possession of cannabis on March 20 this year. He was also ordered to pay £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that police called at the defendant’s address about another matter and noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the house.

A search uncovered a joint and seven grams of suspected cannabis and drug related paraphernalia. The defendant said it was for his own use.