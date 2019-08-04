Police officer and pedestrian hit by car at Drumcree protest

A police officer and a pedestrian have been struck by a car iduring the weekly Drumcree protest in Portadown.

A Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 1pm a silver coloured Seat Alhambra car struck a police officer and a member of the public who were in attendance at a parade in the area and made off without stopping.

"The car was abandoned a short time later at Churchill Park and witnesses reported seeing three men making off on foot from the car. Further reports have been received of the same car being driven dangerously through Portadown earlier in the day.

"Thankfully the officer and member of the public were not seriously injured but this incident could have been much worse. We are working to establish the identity of the driver of the car and I would ask anyone who can assist us with our enquiries to contact officers at Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 1139 04/08/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

Prominent Orangeman David Jones hit out at the incident, “Today at the Drumcree protest a driver purposely drove into a

Police Officer and Orangeman.

“The car was later found abandoned at Churchill Park with reports three males left on foot.

“I’m sure all Political Parties will join me in condemning this wanton act of violence and intimidation that only serves to heighten tensions as we have seen with other activities in recent days.”