Police officer fell asleep at wheel and caused accident

A 38-year-old policeman believed he momentarily fell asleep at the wheel when the car he was driving went onto the wrong side of the road and caused an accident.

Paul Conlon, whose address was given as Banbridge PSNI, was fined £75 on Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without due care and attention.

He was also banned for six months and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on July 11 last year at approximately 6.45am a woman was driving along the Avenue Road in Lurgan.

At the entrance to Lurgan Park a police vehicle swerved onto the wrong side of the road and caused her vehicle to shunt backwards where it collided with a jeep.

The woman suffered minor injuries and the driver and passenger of the other vehicle suffered whiplash.

When interviewed the defendant said he could have momentarily fallen asleep while driving after completing a 12 hour shift.

He felt as if he was getting his second wind and not at any stage did his driving feel impaired.

Conlon was not in court and was convicted in his absence.