Police plea for witnesses after youth is seriously assaulted

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a young person was seriously assaulted at the weekend.

Police said the youth was ‘seriously assaulted’ on Friday night at playing fields behind Toymaster in Lurgan.

The area has become a popular hangout for disaffected youths taking drugs and drinking alchol.

Most moved there after a clampdown on the drugs den at the Portadown Road underpass.

Writing on Facebook, PSNI Craigavon said: “Were you there? Was your teen or young person down there?

“If you, or anyone you know was there, or has any information with regards to what happened, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

“As always, you can contact us on 101, quoting reference: 1039 22/09/18.”