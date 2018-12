Police are probing a ‘hit and run’ incident in Portadown today (Thursday)

The incident on Edward Street, happened between 11:30am and 12:30pm.

PSNI

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We believe a black VW Golf (no other details known) was involved and damage has been caused to the rear of a white Ford Ranger.

“If you have any information or dash cam footage of this collision, please ring Police on 101 quoting ref no 624 of 13/12/2018.”